CITU demands safe transport for women workers in Hosur manufacturing sector

At present, women are picked up and dropped off at a common pickup and drop points away from their homes at odd hours

This was among the key resolutions passed by the CITU in its recently concluded district level meeting here. With increase in the recruitment of women by the heavy industries in Hosur, women are picked up and dropped at a common pickup and drop point away from their homes at odd hours.

With women working the factory floors on night shifts, their drop off at odd hours away from their homes was untenable, the CITU has stated. Women workers should be dropped off at their homes, the union demanded.

The CITU has also called for a halt to the harassment of platform shops by vending committees set up by the Corporation and the extraction of gate pass from shops on daily basis. According to the CITU, there was sustained harassment of platform shops by the vending committees constituted of members unrelated to vendors, the trade union alleged. A resolution was passed for regularization of vending zones and revamping of vending committees.

The CITU also demanded expedition of online registration of unorganized workers in the unorganized workers welfare board. The online process was long winding, with months of wait for registration, it charged.

Among other significant resolutions passed by the CITU included regularization of temporary, contractual workers employed in companies to permanent positions; an end to the needless harassment of auto drivers by the police; an Employees Provident Fund office in Hosur; regularization of contractual workers with the TANGEDCO, and the regularization of contractual workers employed by the Corporation.