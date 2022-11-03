CITU demands proper wages for contract labourers in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
November 03, 2022 18:28 IST

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Tiruppur district demanded proper daily wages to be given to the conservancy workers who have been employed as contract labourers in Tiruppur Corporation.

In a release, K. Rangaraj, secretary of CITU, said more than 1,500 persons had been employed as conservancy workers, drivers, and domestic breeding checkers in the Corporation on contract basis.

The Corporation fixed ₹662 as the daily wage for the contractl labourers. After the provident fund, ESI, and other deductions, the employees had to be given ₹435.43 as daily wage. But the employees were getting only ₹330, he said.

The Union also alleged the contractors had not been providing proper documents to the employees about the payment of provident fund and other social security benefits.

He also said contract labourers working in Palladam, Udumalpet, and Thirumuruganpoondi municipalities had been getting proper wages as fixed by the District Collector. The Union appealed to the State government to provide minimum wages.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar told The Hindu, explanations were sought from the contractors and this subject was widely discussed in the council meetings. Since each contractor had a specific way of providing certain benefits to the workers, the wages differed.

