Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Construction Workers’ Federation of India (CWFI) staged a demonstration on Thursday demanding ₹5,000 as bonus for Deepavali.

CWFI district president H. Sriram took part in the demonstration. They also demanded free dhotis and saris for Pongal. They urged the government to raise the pension amount for female workers who have reached the age of 55 to ₹ 3,000 and to take action on the pending demands.