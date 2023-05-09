Citizens Voice calls for improved customer service by nationalised banks

May 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Citizen’s Voice Coimbatore has urged Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevail upon all nationalised banks to adhere to guidelines on customer service.

The ‘leave it or take it attitude’ by some of the nationalised banks will result in the public patronising private and unreliable banks, C.M. Jayaraman, president of Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore, cautioned in a letter addressed to RBI Governor Shakthikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Some of the banks cite system failure as the reason for not sending SMS alerts of account transactions, and not all banks conduct open house meetings with the public on a periodic basis, due to which complaints are mounting.

ATMs are lacking in maintenance and security. The RBI must advise banks to form ATM hubs, to reduce cost on overheads by way of collective maintenance. Those wearing helmets must be barred from entering ATMs and the CCTV cameras must be kept in working condition.

Cyber crime related issues should be brought under control by conducting awareness programmes for banks, so that frauds, financial loss and mental anxiety to customers and banks could be avoided.

Borrowers of loans against gold ornaments, which are also liquid assets like deposit, must be sensitised to the provision that exists for declaring nominees. The RBI and the Ministry of Finance must issue directions to make the borrower sign a declaration of nomination at the stage of availing loan. The declaration must also be signed by the borrower.

As for personal and accident insurance, for which many banks do not send policies or receipts for small premiums, the family members in the event of death of the policy holder are unable to furnish records for claiming the amount. The money goes unclaimed, defying the purpose of the scheme. Banks / Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India must be advised suitably, Mr. Jayaraman emphasised.