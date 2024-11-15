 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Citizen science is shedding more light into conservation of avifauna’

Published - November 15, 2024 09:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Suhel Quader, Senior Scientist, Nature Conservation Society, delivering the Salim Ali memorial lecture at CASFOS in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Suhel Quader, Senior Scientist, Nature Conservation Society, delivering the Salim Ali memorial lecture at CASFOS in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Consistent monitoring and documentation of birds by the non-scientific, including amateur birders, is playing a key role in understanding the status, new trends and challenges with regard to the conservation of the avifauna, according to Suhel Quader, scientist, Nature Conservation Foundation.

Documentation of birds on internet-based platforms like the eBird across the globe is helping ornithologists understand population, distribution and other trends of a wide category of birds, ranging from generalist birds to habitat specialists to those that are facing threat of extinction, observed Dr. Quader, while delivering Sálim Ali Memorial Lecture as part of the 128th birth anniversary celebration of noted ornithologist Sálim Ali at the Central Academy for State Forest Service in Coimbatore on Friday.

Why amateur birders matter to ornithology

Digital bird monitoring platforms; birding events such as the Great Backyard Bird Count, Pongal Bird Count, Onam Bird Count and Bihu Bird Count; and bird atlases like the Mysore City Bird Atlas, Kerala Bird Atlas, Coimbatore City Bird Atlas and Pune Bird Atlas proved that citizen science has a key role in the conservation of birds, said Dr. Quader, while delivering the memorial lecture on the topic ‘Beyond Birding: The remarkable power of Citizen Science’.

He highlighted that periodical monitoring and documentation by birders have shed greater insights into population trends and changes in distribution patterns of resident and migratory bird species in the country. Citing that 186 species of birds have been recorded in Ukkadam big tank in Coimbatore, Dr. Quader stressed the need for the protection of such habitats and to keep them free from developmental activities.

Concerns raised over more developmental activities at Coimbatore’s Ukkadam big tank

Organised by the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), which is the south India centre of Wildlife Institute of India, the memorial lecture was attended by biologists, birders, nature enthusiasts and students.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore; P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist SACON, Rajah Jayapal, Senior Principal Scientist SACON, Aditi Mukherjee, Scientist and Extension Officer, SACON, spoke. Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions organised by SACON for school students, schools and faculty.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / habitat (conservation) / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.