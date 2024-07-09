GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITI signs MoU with Taiwan Textile Federation

Published - July 09, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance cooperation between the textile and clothing industries in the two countries.

A press release said Rakesh Mehra, chairman of CITI, and James Kuo, chairman of TTF, signed the agreement to promote business activities in trade, investment, technology cooperation, and other services related to textile and clothing, and provide platforms for constructive dialogue among their members to stimulate collaboration.

Mr. Mehra said by fostering collaboration in trade, technology, and policy, the CITI aims to drive sustainable growth and innovation across the sector. The MoU underscores a “commitment to nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships and advancing the competitiveness of the Indian and Taiwanese textile sectors on the global stage.”

The delegation from Taiwan will visit textile industries in Tamil Nadu from July 10 to 12. The members will be in Coimbatore on July 10.

