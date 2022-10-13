CISF recruitment to fill up vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for filling up vacancies for the posts of head constable ministerial, and assistant sub-inspector.

The post of assistant sub-inspector (stenographer) has 122 vacancies and that of head constable has over 418 vacancies.

Of these, 10% of the vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen. The basis education qualification is 10, Plus Two, and the applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age (born not earlier than October 26, 1997 and not later than October 25, 2004. For exservicemen, the qualification entails service period plus three years. Further details may be ascertained on www.cisfrectt.in or DIG, CISF, South Zone, Headquarters, D Block, Rajaji Bhavan, Besant Nagar, Chennai 600 090.

The last date for receipt of applications is October 25 up to 5 p.m.