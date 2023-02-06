ADVERTISEMENT

CISF personnel slaps bus driver for not giving way for military equipment cargo on Hosur National Highway

February 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed after a State Transport Corporation (STC) bus driver was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector, while on escort duty for sensitive military cargo near Gurubarapalli on the Krishnagiri - Hosur - Bengaluru National Highway on Monday.

The Bengaluru-bound military cargo from Vellore was escorted by a convoy of CISF personnel, when a TNSTC bus reportedly did not give way for the vehicle on the highway.

According to the Gurubarapalli police, Prathap, SI, intercepted the bus and slapped the driver for blocking the way for military equipment.

Tension escalated when the guard vehicle was surrounded by the public in solidarity with the bus driver. At one point, the CISF personnel also waved a gun at the public, it was alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to a police source, the driver was unaware that it was a military vehicle. The SI also apologised.

Asked about the waving of the gun, the source said, since it was a sensitive military cargo there was fear for its safety and it was a precautionary act, when surrounded by the public. “We did not want any incident in our State, and so we amicably sent them off,” he said.

The Hindu tried contacting the branch manager of TNSTC, Hosur, but there was no response.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US