CISF personnel slaps bus driver for not giving way for military equipment cargo on Hosur National Highway

February 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tension prevailed after a State Transport Corporation (STC) bus driver was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector, while on escort duty for sensitive military cargo near Gurubarapalli on the Krishnagiri - Hosur - Bengaluru National Highway on Monday.

The Bengaluru-bound military cargo from Vellore was escorted by a convoy of CISF personnel, when a TNSTC bus reportedly did not give way for the vehicle on the highway.

According to the Gurubarapalli police, Prathap, SI, intercepted the bus and slapped the driver for blocking the way for military equipment.

Tension escalated when the guard vehicle was surrounded by the public in solidarity with the bus driver. At one point, the CISF personnel also waved a gun at the public, it was alleged.

According to a police source, the driver was unaware that it was a military vehicle. The SI also apologised.

Asked about the waving of the gun, the source said, since it was a sensitive military cargo there was fear for its safety and it was a precautionary act, when surrounded by the public. “We did not want any incident in our State, and so we amicably sent them off,” he said.

The Hindu tried contacting the branch manager of TNSTC, Hosur, but there was no response.