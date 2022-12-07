CISF personnel shoots himself to death in Salem

December 07, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SALEM

A 36-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty at the Salem Steel Plant allegedly shot himself to death on Wednesday afternoon.

M. Sakthivel of Periyakulam in Theni district was on duty at Gate No. 5 when he took the extreme step. The body was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that he was serving at the Salem Steel Plant since October 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The reason for his decision is yet to be ascertained.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.