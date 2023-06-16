HamberMenu
CISF organises sapling plantation drive in Coimbatore

June 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel working at Coimbatore International Airport organised a mass sapling plantation drive at Suguna College here on Friday. The drive is to spread awareness about saving water and creating a pollution-free environment, under the aegis of Lifestyle Environment.

A total 100 saplings of Guava, Tamarind and Pomegranate among others were planted on the college campus. The drive was presided by Dinesh P. Dahiwadkar, Commandant, CISF, in the presence of Lakshmi Narayanaswamy, chairman, Suguna College of Institutions.

Blood donation camp

The CISF also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday on its campus in Vidhya Nagar in association with Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan inaugurated the camp. A total 32 CISF personnel and 21 employees from AAI, IndiGo Airlines, Vistara Airlines, Air India Airlines, Bird GHA, and Agile GHA donated blood.

