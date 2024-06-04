CISF constable shoots self to death at Coimbatore airport

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shot himself to death on the premises of the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.

The police said G. Chakradhar, 34, who hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, ended his life.

According to the police, CISF personnel heard a gunshot from the men’s restroom at the airport’s terminal around 9 a.m. They rushed to the rest room and found Chakradhar dead. He was found to have shot self using his assault rifle.

The Peelamedu police shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. As per preliminary investigation, Chakradhar had availed himself of multiple loans using loan apps and was unable to repay them. The Peelamedu police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).