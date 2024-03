March 01, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

One company of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrived in Coimbatore on Friday, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The CISF company arrived here on a train from Kerala. The police said the CISF personnel would be stationed at sensitive and strategically important places in Coimbatore. More companies of the CISF are expected to reach the district in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT