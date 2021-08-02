Coimbatore

CIPACA and Hindustan Hospital tie up for ICU care

ICU care provider CIPACA (Pvt) Ltd has tied-up with Hindustan Hospital, Coimbatore, for running 24x 7 ICU operations at the hospital.

The facility was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of CIPACA’s founder and managing director Raja Amarnath, Hindustan Hospital’s executive director Satish Prabu and others.

A statement said that the hospital roped in CIPACA for improving and managing ICU operations to provide affordable and quality emergency healthcare to rural people in Coimbatore as the demand for critical care services grew manifold after the outbreak of COVID-19.


