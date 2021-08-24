Cinemas to release new films on Aug. 27

The swimming pool at the V.O.C. Park Sports Ground in Erode getting ready on Monday.

ERODE Salem

24 August 2021 00:11 IST

With the State government’s relaxation of COVID-19 norms coming into force from Monday, shops in the district were allowed to function till 10 p.m.

Though cinema theatres were permitted to reopen from Monday, theatre owners in the district decided to release new films on August 27. Except for a few theatres that screened old films, over 45 theatres remained closed and workers cleaned the premises. At V.O.C. Park Sports Ground, the swimming pool was cleaned for sports persons and 50% occupancy was allowed at a time.

In Salem, theatres were cleaned and readied for screening of films. However, theatre association members said only negligible number of screens in the region started screening old films. T.N.C. Elangovan, president, Salem Theatre Owners Association, said majority of theatre staff had been vaccinated and they insisted all staff to undergo vaccination. He said they were planning to start screening with new releases on Friday.

The six parks under Horticulture Department in Yercaud remained closed and the officials said they were awaiting departmental orders. The Kurumbapatti zoological park also remained closed on Monday.

The Yercaud boathouse was the only tourist attraction besides view-points available for tourists visiting the hill station. Boating services were resumed in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.