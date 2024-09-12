GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cinema halls in Tiruppur turn into godowns for apparel industry

Published - September 12, 2024 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cinema halls in Tiruppur, once filled with roaring applause, howling, and whistles, are gradually being converted into apparel godowns. Nataraj and Shanthi theatres, which once screened many box office hits, have now become storage spaces for the apparel and hosiery industry. Several other cinema halls are also awaiting rental, as film exhibitors find it increasingly difficult to stay in business.

Theatres such as Nataraj and Shanthi were once popular venues for fans, but have quietly transitioned into godowns due to mounting challenges in the industry. Sources from the theatres pointed out that GST rates are one of the major issues. Tickets priced below ₹100 are subject to 12% GST, while those above ₹100 attract an 18% GST. This, they claim, makes it financially unviable for exhibitors to keep the theatres running.

Sakthi Subramaniam, President of the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association, explained that filmgoers now expect more comforts at lower ticket prices. Features like air conditioning, comfortable seats, clean toilets, and well-maintained canteens are demanded, but providing such facilities for tickets under ₹100 is not feasible. Raising ticket prices, however, leads to higher GST, compounding the problem.

As a result, theatre owners are renting out their premises instead. Despite these closures, cinema lovers can still turn to multiplexes for entertainment in Tiruppur, where the only other major recreational option is parks.

