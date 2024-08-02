‘Cillunu oru evening’ to be held in Coimbatore city today

‘Cillunu Oru Evening’; a night of celebrating talent and supporting girls’ education will be conducted by city-based Refresh LLC and Step-Up Dance Company at CSI Bishop Appasamy College of Arts & Science on Saturday.

Bhuvana Nakul, corporate growth coach, expressed her happiness to be associated with the programme which aims to motivate and encourage women entrepreneur startups and other young talents, while at the same time also support the education of poor college students.

A brochure of the event was released during the press meet on Friday. Entry ticket for the event is ₹100 per head. Highlights of the event include, food stalls, exhibition stalls, stand-up comedy, magic show, dance performance, karaoke singing, live concert, kids fashion show, cooking competition and DJ music. Visitors to the event stand a chance to win prizes ranging from iPhone 14 Pro Max to smart watches, air pods, speakers and power banks. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw.