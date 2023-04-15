CII’s Nayanta University to get functional this year-end

April 15, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nayanta University at Hyderabad, promoted by CII members representing leading companies in the country, to provide a level-playing field for deserving students irrespective of economic background, is set to start this year-end through the launch of a post-graduate programme in Public Policy.

Undergraduate programmes in Humanities, Social Science and Physical Sciences will be offered from the next year with intake of 200 students.

A combination of two Sanskrit words: new and hope, Nayanta University’s programmes will be aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, Naushad Forbes, former Chairman of CII, and Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall, told mediapersons here on Saturday.

“We have just recruited the Vice-Chancellor. The Dean of Public Policy was appointed two months ago,” Dr. Naushad, who was here to take part in CII’s Family Business Conclave said.

The university will meet the entire cost of education for 10% of students. Of the rest, 50% concession in fee will be provided for half the students, and full fee will be levied for the other half.

Children with high intelligence level, but disadvantaged financially will be identified while in their early teens and provided with mentoring support and soft skills training.

Over the years, the university will admit students, especially from emerging markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Middle East and Africa, though the bulk of candidates will be from India. The plan is to admit 8,000 to 10,000 students over the next 10 years, in equal proportion for UG and PG.

The UG programmes have been envisaged to be multi-disciplinary, under a system wherein students will be able to design their own degrees within a framework through optimal use of technology. The academic leadership will have the freedom to take the call, he said.

On his recent book ‘The Struggle and the Promise of India’, he said five of the 11 chapters were devoted to innovations in the education system

The in-house investment on research and development by industries in India was just at the level of one-fifth of the world average and that of China. India has to scale up investment in innovation five-fold, to derive advantage of the huge talent pool.

On family business, Dr. Naushad felt that professionalism and family ownership can go together. By and large, business schools are influenced by Anglo-Saxon model that is inherently against family business. Our business schools must not follow that model, he emphasised.

There was much to imbibe from the family business models in countries like Germany and Austria, Dr. Naushad said.

Family-controlled businesses account for 70% of global GDP and employ around 60% of the global workforce. They have direct implications for employment, public policy, and prosperity in India. While opportunities are humongous, there are also incredible challenges for Indian family businesses, Kanishka Arumugam, Chairman, Next Gen Committee, CII - FBN, said.

“To make a difference, we must become more vocal. We must tell our stories more confidently. Openness and new ideas that are demanded more by the next generation are vital to maintain their commitment to the long-term future of the companies founded by their more conservative previous generations,” Mr. Arumugam said.