CII trains industries in digital strategies in Coimbatore

August 01, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 companies in Coimbatore took part in a six month programme recently to learn how to align their digital strategy with business strategy.

K. Senthil Ganesh, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, said the programme was organised for businesses across different verticals as part of its Coimbatore Next Initiative.

The “Leading Digital Business Transformation” programme had 10 modules and each had case studies for various concepts such as why it was important to transform, strategic responses, digital engagement, business agility, and digital engagement. Going forward, “We will work with the companies to transform a single process with a digital strategy,” he said. This will go on for about three months. “It is about business strategy. A lot of companies are investing in industry 4.0 to modernise the production process. The competitive advantage, however, comes when the company works with customers. So the focus is on marketing, supply chain, and research and development,” he added.

Selvaraj, vice president of Propel Industries, said digital transformation is not just digitising a function in an organisation. It is about how to attract customers by combining the digital tools already in use. A business will eventually look at digital strategies. The CII programme, in which Propel also took part, gave an overall insight early on and now the company was looking at different digital strategies, he said.

