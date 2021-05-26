CII to support children

The Confederation of Indian Industry – Southern Region has started supporting children who have lost one or both parents to the pandemic.

Ravi Sam, head of CII’s CSR and Affirmative Action sub-committee, Southern Region, said the CII members have started working on child welfare during the pandemic.

It is supporting the children who have been identified across the southern States. The children mostly need provisions for a month as the immediate need and that is given to them at their houses. The CII members plan to support the education of these children too in the long-term.

The CII is working with the District Children Protection units across the southern States. In Coimbatore and Erode districts, millets and provisions were handed over to the children who have been identified by Adwaith Lakshmi Industries and Lakshmi Ring Travellers. Some companies have supported the children in Karnataka too.

The challenge is in identifying the children. Most of those who have been identified so far are school-going children. Some of them have lost one parent, some have lost a relative who was taking care of them.

The plan is to work with the departments concerned at the State-level when the number of COVID cases start declining, identify the children, and give them short and long term support, he said.