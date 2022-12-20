CII to launch climate action project for Coimbatore MSMEs

December 20, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will launch a climate action project on Wednesday for 25 to 30 MSMEs here.

S. Prashanth, chairman of CII, Coimbatore zone, said the first phase of the project would go on for four months when a climate road map would be developed for the participating industries. “The industry generally perceives climate action as an impediment to business. But, it needs to start looking at climate change as something real and impacting our daily lives. Climate action should be sustainable and profitable to businesses and this is what the project will strive to achieve,” he said on the purpose of the project.

Participation in the project is voluntary and does not involve costs. It will focus on reducing green house gas emissions by measuring the present emissions, identify risks to which the value chain is exposed, support in climate transition, build resilience for future climate change impact, and mobilise green finance.

Toolkit

The CII has developed a toolkit to support Indian MSMEs measure green house gas emissions and assess their vulnerability due to climate-related risks. Though addressing climate risks will be a continuous exercise for the participating industries, the initial task will be to identify gaps and possible solutions.

“The CII Climate Action Charter ( https://ccac.sustainabledevelopment.in) will provide a platform for Indian businesses to map climate change as a material risk across value chains and develop long-term actions to build resilience. This platform will facilitate businesses to lead their sectoral climate actions and showcase best practices for addressing climate risks,” he said. The participating units in Coimbatore will be predominantly from the engineering sector.

Mr. Prashanth said these efforts would align with the climate mission set up by the State government, with District Climate Change Missions planned across districts.

The CII will launch a similar project for Tiruppur cluster too.