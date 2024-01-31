CII to host Nilgiris Economic Dialogue from Feb. 2 to 4

January 31, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will conduct the first edition of the Nilgiris Economic Dialogue in the Nilgiris from February 2 to 4.

Over 50 industrialists, experts, government officials, academicians, and representatives of non- governmental organisations will participate to deliberate and give their views of four areas of focus: resource efficiency and circularity, digital economy, deglobalisation and geopolitics, and inclusive growth.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of the CII - Tamil Nadu, said each topic would have an introductory talk, panel discussion and a round table. So, every participant would discuss the topics. “We want this (the event) to be a thought dialogue,” he said. The participants were from the southern States. Following the event, based on the inputs, there may be pilot projects and further studies, he said.

Unnikrishnan A.R., chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council, said with Tamil Nadu aspiring to become $ 1 trillion economy by 2030 and the country aiming to be a $ 45 trillion economy by 2047, sustainability and inclusive growth were inter-twined with business. The forum was an opportunity for the participants to diverge to different aspects of the economy.

Mr. Vanavarayar added that the deliberations would be held in different locations in the Nilgiris during the three days.

