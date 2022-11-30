CII to hold workshop on sales negotiation skills in Erode

November 30, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Erode Zone, is organising a one-day workshop on sales negotiation skills from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 6 at Hotel Rathna Residency.

A release said that the workshop would deal with negotiation, preparations, goal setting, learning about catalysts and barriers of successful collaboration, three phases of actual negotiations - initial phase, exploratory phase and finalisation and negotiation models. People seeking to improve sales, entrepreneurs, startups, management students, customer service representatives and managers, field service representatives, customer account managers, sales managers, people who want to refresh their sales skills and marketing professionals can take part in the workshop. Methodology will be group work, video presentation, games, exercises and stories. For registration and further details, contact D. Naganathan, Executive Officer and Head – Erode Zone, CII, at 99441-18584, the release said.

