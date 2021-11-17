CII to hold healthcare startup conclave

Coimbatore

17 November 2021 00:00 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, will organise a virtual connect on November 19 and 20 on the “Future of Health”.

Swathy Rohit, Conference Chairperson and Co-founder and CEO, Health Basix, said the healthcare sector has several initiatives on the technology front that will expand its reach to people living in remote areas. The sector is also seeing a huge traction of investments in technology. Now, healthcare services will be a blend of online and offline facilities. The event will bring together panel discussions on healthcare Information Technology, tele-health, med-tech and digital therapeutics.

J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, convener of the CII Coimbatore – Healthcare Panel and Director, PSG Hospitals, said that the pandemic has highlighted that the healthcare system and industry need a complete revamp and it is technology that can play a vital role. The healthcare system is undergoing a seismic shift in how information is obtained and disseminated. The technological transformation is making industry experts confident that it will completely change the healthcare landscape.

The event will bring together all stakeholders in the healthcare, disruptive startups and venture capital sectors.

“From start-ups to established tech giants, innovations and emerging players in health technology are challenging healthcare organisations to redefine and reimagine the way they deliver value to patients,” the press release said.