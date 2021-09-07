CII to focus on developing electronics industry in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 September 2021 22:34 IST

‘Task force working towards inviting investments in the sector’

With increasing use of smart devices, the demand for electronic products has shot up and Coimbatore is a potential centre for the development of this industry, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore.

Arjun Prakash, chairman of CII Coimbatore, told press persons on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu was looking at $ 40 billion worth electronics manufacturing in the State by 2025 and Coimbatore should capture at least 30 % of it.

Hence, the CII Coimbatore had formed an electronics task force and was working towards inviting investments in the sector. It was looking at developing the ecosystem here for the growth of the industry.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the next two to three years, we want to bring in one or two players and put in an ecosystem,” he said.

The large industries abroad were looking at availability of land at low prices and air connectivity as most exports were by air. The CII was reaching out to industries abroad and highlighting the potential of Coimbatore. The task force was also exploring how the local industries could get into the electronics sector.

J. Balamurugan, former chairman of CII Coimbatore, said that over 95 % of the electronics requirements were now imported by India. However, there was severe shortage worldwide and the manufacturers were asking for at least 52 weeks for delivery. Many countries gave concessions for the electronics sector as initial viability of the industry required support. “We are reaching out to the government too,” he said.

According to S. Prashanth, vice chairman of CII Coimbatore, the district has an advantage with the presence of large number of educational institutions. Hence, it can look at designing the chips too.

The traditional industries here - textiles, pumps, or automobiles - will require different kinds of chips in the future as smart solutions are part of every product. The electronics industry will have market potential in the local industries.

M. Ramesh, former chairman of CII Coimbatore, said the CII was talking to big players abroad to assess their requirements to invest here. If one or two major investments took off, the entire eco system could be developed.