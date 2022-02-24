CII releases report on Coimbatore Next

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore Zone, has released a preliminary report on a study titled “Coimbatore Next” that it has taken up.

Speaking at the annual day of the CII here on Wednesday, Arjun Prakash, its chairman said Coimbatore Next is an initiative to spur business growth and harness the capabilities of businesses and leaders in this region. It is also a branding programme to showcase Coimbatore. The study proposes two-pronged strategy - aiding in aggressive growth of existing industries and attracting sunrise industries including, electronics, electronic vehicles, Defence, pharma,and additive manufacturing. It also enlists some of the key growth drivers to be pursued by stakeholders for furthering development of Coimbatore.

In the first phase, CII Coimbatore will take steps to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem here and bring in investments in this sector.

Prashanth Subramanian, co-founder and Director of Quadrasystems.net (I) Pvt Ltd, has been appointed Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zonal Council for 2022-23. K. Senthil Ganesh, Managing Trustee of RVS Group of Educational Institutions took charge as Vice Chairman of the Council.