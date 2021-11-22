Coimbatore

CII organises cyclathon to create awareness on physical fitness in Salem

Deputy Police Commissioner M. Madasamy (second left) taking part in the cyclathon organised by CII-Yi in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Young Indians organised a cyclathon here on Sunday.

Deputy Police Commissioner M. Madasamy flagged off the cycle rally in the presence of J. Sakthivel, Chair, Yi Salem Chapter, Vel Krishna, Chairman, CII Salem Zone, and Swati, Convenor, IWN Salem Chapter, at the Pioneer Sports Club near Hasthampatti. Over 150 cyclists took part in the awareness event. The rally was taken out to create awareness on physical fitness to lead a healthy life, road safety, child safety and Gift an Organ initiatives of the Young Indians, a release said.

Starting at the Sports Club, the team cycled through Hasthampatti junction, Gorimedu, Chinakollapatti, Kurumbapatti Zoological Park and finished at the starting point, a release said.


