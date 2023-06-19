ADVERTISEMENT

CII Logistics school opens campus in West Bengal

June 19, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The CII School of Logistics, an industry-academia collaboration between the CII Institute of Logistics and Amity University, has opened a campus in West Bengal.

A press release from the School said an increasing number of students and professionals from Tamil Nadu enroll every year for its flagship management programme in logistics and supply chain management. This programme effectively meets the rising demand for skilled professionals in the logistics sector.

Nitin Vyas, chairman of CII-IL Academic Advisory Group, said, the demand for supply chain professionals is on the rise in the country, with organisations seeking individuals who can optimise operations, manage risks, and drive efficiency throughout the digital supply chain management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US