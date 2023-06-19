CII Logistics school opens campus in West Bengal

June 19, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The CII School of Logistics, an industry-academia collaboration between the CII Institute of Logistics and Amity University, has opened a campus in West Bengal.

A press release from the School said an increasing number of students and professionals from Tamil Nadu enroll every year for its flagship management programme in logistics and supply chain management. This programme effectively meets the rising demand for skilled professionals in the logistics sector.

Nitin Vyas, chairman of CII-IL Academic Advisory Group, said, the demand for supply chain professionals is on the rise in the country, with organisations seeking individuals who can optimise operations, manage risks, and drive efficiency throughout the digital supply chain management.

