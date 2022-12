CII interactive session on Government e Marketplace

December 13, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode Zone, is organising an interactive session on Government e Marketplace (GeM portal) between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on December 15 at Hotel Rathna Residency. Ramesh Mahadevan, GeM Business Facilitator for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is the speaker. For details and registration, contact D. Naganathan at 99441 18584 and email d.naganathan@cii.in, a release said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

