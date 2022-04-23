CII holds roadshow in Erode for its construction equipment exhibition

The fair, EXCON, will be held in Bengaluru from May 17 to 21

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roadshow here on Friday during which it announced that South Asia’s largest equipment and construction technology trade fair ‘EXCON’ would be held in Bengaluru from May 17 to 21.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni was the chief guest at the roadshow.

V. G. Sakthi Kumar, Member, CII EXCON Steering Committee and Managing Director, Schwing Stetter (India) Private Limited, said the theme for the 11 edition of the EXCON was “Building India for a New World: Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology”. He said the trade fair would exemplify the role of smart technologies and innovation in India’s infrastructure development to achieve the vision of making India the global hub for construction equipment manufacturing by 2030.

Durai Palanisamy, Chairman, CII Erode Zone and Executive Director, Pallava Textiles Private Ltd, said encouraging the adoption of world-class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects was the current need of the State. Hence, EXCON, with the presence of world-class players in the construction equipment sector, would not only deliver the best in class technologies along with cost-effective solutions, but also bring more awareness among all stakeholders on the latest developments in industry.

C. Devarajan, past chairman, CII Erode Zone and Managing Director, URC Construction Private Limited, and K. Sudhakar, vice chairman, CII Erode Zone and Managing Director, Sudha Hospitals, also spoke.