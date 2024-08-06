CII holds manufacturing automation conference in Coimbatore

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore Zone, conducted its fifth edition of manufacturing automation conference in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Themed around propelling industrial growth through automation and digital transformation, it brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the future of manufacturing.

Takashi Yuasa, director, Mori Seiki India, in his keynote address presented a perspective on manufacturing transformation. He highlighted the transition from multiple machines to a single, automated unit as a key strategy for enhancing efficiency and environmental sustainability and also stressed the importance of reducing both workforce and machine count, aligning these efforts with the concept of green transformation.

Plan to establish all-women industrial park in Coimbatore

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), which is the women’s wing of FICCI, plans to establish an all-women industrial park in Coimbatore. A team comprising of former chairpersons Devika Ramesh and Poonam Bafna and current chairperson CA Meena Swaminathan met Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and submitted a proposal.

Further, the FICCI FLO celebrated World Tribal Day at the Seenguli Village of Tholampalayam Panchayat. About 25 bicycles were distributed by Finolex Industries and Mukul Madhav Foundation and seven bicycles were distributed by FLO Coimbatore to deserving students of Classes IX to XII. Supported by K G Hospital, a health camp was also organised in the village and more than 100 people were screened for ailments by the medical team.

Conference on ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’ matters held

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Coimbatore, conducted a conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) matters in Coimbatore recently. The event was presided over by Ranjay Mooshahary, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - I. The officers from all regional offices in Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil falling under the jurisdiction of Zonal Office, a press release said.

333 students take part in Thirukkural competition

“If students commit to following traffic rules, there is a strong possibility of making Coimbatore an accident-free city,” said L. Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Traffic Investigation, Coimbatore city, and urged students to use helmets while driving two-wheelers and avoid driving in the wrong direction. He was addressing the school and college students who participated in Thirukkural competitions organised in Coimbatore by the Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam. A total of 333 students from Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam, Avinashi, Tiruppur, and surrounding areas participated in Thirukkural speech, essay writing, and drawing competitions across various categories. Among them, 176 students took part in the drawing competition, 110 and 47 students participated in the speech and essay writing competitions respectively.

