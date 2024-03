March 07, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

G. Radhakrishnan, founder and Managing Director of Sieger Spintech Equipment, has been appointed the chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone for 2024–25. Rajesh Doraiswamy, Joint Managing Director of Salzer Electronics, has been appointed the Vice-Chairman of the CII, Coimbatore.