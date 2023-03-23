ADVERTISEMENT

CIB seizes 100 kg ganja in train in Salem

March 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 100 kg of ganja in a train on Thursday.

On Thursday, the CIB team conducted a special drive against the illegal transportation of drugs in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express train between Salem and Erode Railway Junctions. During the search, the team found 100 kg of ganja in two suit cases that were being smuggled to Kerala. The police identified the two persons who owned the suit cases as F. Fredy Francis (22) of Thangassery in Kollam district in Kerala and A. Aneesh (34) of Perinad in Kollam. The police seized the ganja and handed over the accused persons to the Salem RPF for further action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US