CIB seizes 100 kg ganja in train in Salem

March 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 100 kg of ganja in a train on Thursday.

On Thursday, the CIB team conducted a special drive against the illegal transportation of drugs in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express train between Salem and Erode Railway Junctions. During the search, the team found 100 kg of ganja in two suit cases that were being smuggled to Kerala. The police identified the two persons who owned the suit cases as F. Fredy Francis (22) of Thangassery in Kollam district in Kerala and A. Aneesh (34) of Perinad in Kollam. The police seized the ganja and handed over the accused persons to the Salem RPF for further action.