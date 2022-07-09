Church row: 26 persons appear before DCP in Coimbatore

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) had ordered 40 persons of the CSI All Souls Church, for allegedly splitting into two groups and disrupting public peace, to appear before him on Saturday.

According to the police, the two groups had engaged in a disagreement and had filed police complaints against each other.

Many cases have been pending in the Race Course police station. Earlier, the Race Course police recommended to the Deputy Commissioner to invoke the provisions of Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Of the total persons, 26 appeared and availed condition bail after paying ₹75,000 on Saturday.