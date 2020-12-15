Christmas expo at Poompuhar

COIMBATORE

15 December 2020 23:17 IST

Poompuhar has organised an exhibition-cum-sale till December 30 at its outlet here for Christmas and New Year.

With five stalls put up by local artisans, the highlight this year is the additional service offered. Poompuhar will set up and decorate the cribs and Christmas trees at institutions, if needed. There are cribs of different sizes and customers can also avail of the installation and decoration service, says C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet. Since the expo is for New Year too, the stalls have gift articles. Poompuhar is looking at sales worth ₹10 lakh through this special sales here.

