Christian Munnani functionary held in Erode for attempting to incite communal violence

October 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Chennimalai police, on Wednesday, arrested a Christian Munnani functionary for trying to incite communal violence through his remarks.

Arjunan alias John Peter had purchased land at Kathakodikadu in Murungatholuvu panchayat in Chennimalai Union and was conducting prayer meetings in the area where 150 Hindu families reside. Members of Hindu Munnani and villagers opposed it and entered into an altercation with him during which they reportedly attacked him. Based on a complaint, the police arrested two persons.

Condemning the attack, Christians staged a protest during which speakers allegedly threatened to rename the hill of Murugan temple at Chennimalai as Yesu Malai or Kalvaari Malai and made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods. This triggered tension at Chennimalai and a massive protest was organised on October 13 demanding action against preachers.

The police picked up a lawyer, Joseph alias Saravanan, from Chennai while efforts are on to nab another person in connection with the case. A case was registered under Sections 505 (1), 505 (1) (C) (intent to incite any community of persons to commit offence against each community) and 505 (2) (offence in any place of worship) and 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of IPC. He was produced in the court and lodged in prison.

