HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Choosing bats over fireworks: Coimbatore’s Kittampalayam leads the way this Deepavali

Residents of the village had resolved to refrain from bursting crackers during Deepavali; from a young age, children are taught not to disturb or feed the bats

November 11, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated November 12, 2023 12:24 am IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Villagers of Kittampalayam have been celebrating cracker-free Deepavali for over 15 years. 

Villagers of Kittampalayam have been celebrating cracker-free Deepavali for over 15 years.  | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

For over 15 years, residents of Kittampalayam, a village in Coimbatore district, have chosen not to set off fireworks. This is to protect the 3,700 bats that have made their permanent home in the banyan and tamarind trees of the village, where 4,383 people reside.

“Fifteen years ago, we woke up to a loud screeching noise from a banyan tree in the village. When we visited the spot, we saw around 50 bats rushing to the tree to perch on comfortably,” says R. Rajadurai, a four-decade-long resident of the village.

The people quickly grew fond of their new neighbours as such events were a rarity in the village. However, when another colony of 70 bats arrived a year later, both the panchayat and the villagers collectively decided to protect them by declaring Deepavali a cracker-free occasion.

Though it started as an unspoken agreement to avoid bursting only loud fireworks, by 2006, the residents had resolved to completely refrain from bursting any kind of crackers. K. Deepan, a 12-year-old animal enthusiast, said: “Our celebration involves distributing sweets and wearing new clothes. We also watch the bats take flight on Deepavali and cheer them on.”

From a young age, children are taught not to disturb or feed the bats. A teacher from Kittampalayam Panchayat Union Middle School said: “We emphasise that bats are proficient fruit foragers and can manage on their own. We take students on silent field trips to observe them.”

These fruit-eating mammals, with wingspans ranging from 1-1.5 meters, take flight every evening around 6:30 pm. Their nightly journeys begin with the sunset and conclude just before the sunrise. Besides the bats’ presence, the commitment of the village towards celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner has attracted other wildlife such as cranes, parrots, and peacocks, making it a haven for nature.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.