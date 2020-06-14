Choked drain trouble residents around Pattalamman Kovil at Avarampalayam

Alleys north of the Pattalamman Kovil Street lead to the railway track passing through Avarampalayam. Between the railway track and the houses that are on the end of the alleys is a drain that runs parallel to the track.

Filled with solid waste and choked by bushes, the drain has become a source of problem for the 300-odd residents of the area that falls in Ward 40 of the Coimbatore Corporation.

C. Sundar, a resident, says the drain turning into a home for reptiles including deadly snakes is the foremost of their concerns.

“We are scared of our safety at night and that of children during the day as they play in front of our houses, near the drain.”

His neighbour N. Selvi says though the residents are also scared of the increasing presence at night of thieves, who move in from across the railway track, the residents’ immediate concern is the impending South West Monsoon because the water from the choked drain will inundate their houses.

“Every year, water from the drain enters our houses to push us to the community hall near the Pattalamman temple. This year can be different if the Corporation chooses act in time.”

Or, the years to come can be different, if the Corporation comes forward to demolish our houses, most of which are on government land, to give us new accommodation in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements. The residents say they have petitioned the district administration and Corporation authorities on several occasions but help has not been forthcoming.

The area’s DMK secretary A. Mahesh Kumar, the residents and also the area MLA N. Karthik have sent several petitions seeking a permanent solution by suggesting either construction of a drain or moving the residents to the tenements.

Unless one of the two was to happen, the residents will continue to face problems, year after year.

The Corporation authorities assure that they will soon clean the drain and then look at a permanent solution for the residents.