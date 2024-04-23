ADVERTISEMENT

Chithra Pournami | Over 50,000 visitors expected at Dharmalingeshwarar temple in Coimbatore

April 23, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The path around the Madukkarai hill has been cleared for visitors; Forest personnel have been stationed to keep an eye on elephant movement; additional parking facilities have been set up, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees seen waiting in long queue, during the ongoing Chithra Pournami festival on the Western Ghats near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Over 50,000 devotees are expected to visit the Dharmalingeshwarar Temple for the annual pilgrimage around the hill in Madukkarai, on the occasion of Chithra Pournami on Tuesday, April 23, according to the T.N. Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

The Forest Department, on Monday, issued an advisory, urging pilgrims to trek the hills cautiously, in the wake of the deaths of eight individuals during the ongoing pilgrimage season in the Vellingiri hills.

Man on Tiruppur falls on Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore during pilgrimage, dies of injuries

Forest officials from the Madukkarai circle, using earthmovers, have cleared the path that is frequented by elephants, for visitors to use. Further, forest rangers have been stationed around the hill to keep an eye out for elephant movement in the region.

Forest officials have also set up a security check-post at the entrance of the path to prevent visitors from carrying plastics, inflammable items and other prohibited products in the pilgrimage, in order to avoid pollution. Around 40 police personnel have been deployed along the Coimbatore-Palakkad road to regulate traffic.

The pilgrim site will be kept open until 6 pm and annadanam will be offered at the temple until 8 pm.

Additional parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers have also been set up at the foothills. Drinking water facilities have been provided with the setting up of six water tanks along the steps leading to the hill top and around the pilgrimage pathway.

In addition to this, the department has also arranged for two teams of medical personnel along with two ambulances. “If any visitor faces health concerns, we will provide medical support immediately,” HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore, P. Ramesh said.

A large gathering is also expected at the Velliangiri hills on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 24, in celebration of the festival.

