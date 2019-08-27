Chinniyampalayam residents demand widening of roads

The residents of Chinniyampalayam Village Panchayat, on Monday, demanded the District Administration to widen roads by removing encroachments.

In a petition submitted to District Collector K. Rajamani at the weekly grievances redress meeting, the residents said that the main road near the Sulur panchayat office and the road in front of a departmental store had shrunk to a width of 10 feet due to encroachments. The petition requested the Collector to survey the land and remove the encroachments before laying new roads.

In another petition, members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) urged Mr. Rajamani to expedite the underground drainage works in Azath Nagar, M.C.R. Nagar and Cheran Nagar. The members said due to the works, private water tankers were unable to drive down the streets and this affected water supply to the residents. They also sought garbage bins for these areas.

Farmers demand action against police

A group of farmers on Monday demanded action against police officers who allegedly used force to evict people who protested against land surveying for the purpose of laying high tension power lines near Palladam last Thursday.

Submitting a petition to District Collector of Tiruppur K.S. Palanisamy, the farmers demanded that the District Additional Superintendent of Police must be suspended and departmental action initiated against him. The petitioners also accused the Revenue Department and Power Grid Corporation of India of “damaging the crops” by performing land surveys on agricultural lands.