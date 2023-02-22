ADVERTISEMENT

Chinnar dam in Dharmapuri opened for irrigation

February 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi, on Wednesday, released water from Chinnar dam at Panjapalli village in Palacode for irrigation.

The water will help irrigate watershed area of over 4,500 acres in the old and new ayacuts. This entails irrigation of over 2,626 acres in the old ayacut, and over 1,874 acres in the new ayacut.  

Over 451.49 c.ft of waters will be released to irrigate new ayacut areas for the first 90 days from February 22, and to irrigate old ayacut areas from April 5.

Panjapalli, Periyanur, Podiuttapalli, Athimuttalu, Marandahalli, Kolasaahalli, P.Chettihalli, Jerthalan, Palacodde, Gujjarahalli, Erranahalli, Polarahalli, Samanur are among the villages to benefit from the water release.

Opening the sluice gates, Collector Shanthi urged farmers to use the water judiciously.

