Chinna Thambi impresses Forest Dept.

The Forest Department has been impressed by the behaviour and performance of Chinna Thambi, the crop-raiding tusker which gained notoriety three years ago in 2019, during a recent initiative to clear dry bamboo clumps using camp elephants from Top Slip within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Senior ATR officials told The Hindu on Friday that six elephants including Chinna Thambi were deployed to clear the dry bamboo clumps along the roads between Sethumadai and Top Slip. Bamboo plants in this area saw gregarious flowering in 2020, marking the end of its life. The dry flowers and plants of the bamboo accumulate to form large clumps, which could get ignited easily and might cause forest fires, if left unattended. Hence, the Forest Department decided to rope in elephants from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, which houses 27 elephants in total, to clear the dry bamboo clumps, officials said.

A senior official said that among the six camp elephants engaged in this initiative for the past one week, Chinna Thambi stood out in obeying the commands of the mahout and kavadi and in mingling with fellow camp elephants. Its ability to “react intelligently” to the commands is reminiscent of Kaleem, the renowned kumki elephant from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp which was engaged in several operations by the Forest Department, he claimed.

With Kaleem being over 50 years old, the Forest Department is planning to train more camp elephants as kumkis in ATR. “We are planning to prepare a minimum of six camp elephants as kumkis,” the official said, indicating that Chinna Thambi will be one of these elephants.

Another official noted that the camp elephants were engaged to clear the dry bamboo clumps in Top Slip to ensure that the elephants stay active and also to check how they respond to the commands of the mahouts and kavadis outside the elephant camp. The six elephants comprised three male and three female elephants and also included Muthu, the 20-year-old male elephant that was known as ‘Arisi Raja’ during its capture in 2019.

Aged over 25 years, Chinna Thambi was captured twice as a wild elephant – in January and February 2019 – and was lodged in a kraal at Varagaliar elephant camp in ATR, where it was trained for around five months and was eventually shifted to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp later in the year.