Children’s Traffic Park trains traffic offenders too

Children’s Traffic Park here, which provides training to children on traffic rules, is also training traffic offenders and those seeking driving licence.

According to a senior RTO official, persons who face suspension of licence for committing major traffic offences are being asked to undertake a one-day training at the park. Apart from the offenders, those seeking learner’s licence were also being sent to the park for training on the basic traffic rules, the official said.

The major traffic offences outlined by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety are driving at a speed exceeding the specified limit (including red light jumping), carrying overload in goods carriages and persons in goods carriages, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs and using mobile phone while driving vehicle. These will attract suspension of licence for a minimum period of three months.

Sources at the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which offers technical support to the park since its renovation in 2017, said that more than 1.54 lakh people from Coimbatore were trained on road safety since the company adopted the park under its corporate-social responsibility initiative in January 2017.

The park also focuses on training teenagers and adults through specific programmes such as ‘Special Rider Training Activity’ for those above the age of 16, ‘Dream Riding’ for women seeking to learn riding two-wheeler and training through virtual learning simulators for college students, the company sources add.