Children’s Traffic Park remains closed since inauguration

Erode

04 August 2021 22:17 IST

A year after the Children’s Traffic Park at Molagoundampalayam on Karur Bypass Road was inaugurated, it remains closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

To create awareness on traffic rules and safety on roads among the children, the park was established at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh. The park is equipped with traffic signs, LED projectors, traffic simulator, watch tower, mini amphitheatre and a hall to conduct awareness classes for children.

Awareness messages like “don’t use mobile phones while driving”, and “wear helmets” were painted on the walls. It was planned to give instructions on safe riding and hands-on experiences in crossing streets alone and also follow the traffic rules. This was the first traffic park established in the city aimed at creating awareness among the children.

Advertising

Advertising

The park was inaugurated on August 12, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the park was not opened for the public and remains closed for a year now.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the park was established to bring in school students and create awareness among them on traffic rules and road safety. “Since schools remain closed, the facility cannot be utilised so far”, he said. The Commissioner said that when normalcy returns and schools reopen, the park will be utilised to the fullest.

Officials said that the park was designed for creating awareness among the children and hence cannot be opened for the common people.