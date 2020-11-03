Children’s library work nearing completion in Salem

The library in Salem is coming up at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh.

03 November 2020 23:19 IST

The construction of a dedicated children’s library on the premises of the District Central Library near the Government Arts College here is nearing completion.

According to officials, approximately ₹ 50 lakh was allocated for the construction work that started last year.

District Library Officer R. Gokilavani said that certain electrical and minor works need to be finished. It would completed in a month and would be opened for public use soon.

The library is being developed specifically for children in the age group of 5 to 14. The facility will have indoor games, computers, audio and visual systems. A children’s play area is being developed in the vicinity of the block, officials said.

Over 3,000 children’s books in English and Tamil are available in the Central Library, which has over 10,000 children below 14 years as members. The officials are planning to procure more books for the library.