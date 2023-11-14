Children’s Day celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts

November 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

Children’s Day was celebrated by the district administrations in Salem and Namakkal on Tuesday.

At a function held at the municipal school in Fort in Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma participated and congratulated the four students from the district who were going to take part in the Children’s Day function in New Delhi.

The Collector said that under the Department of Art and Culture, the Namakkal District Jawahar Siruvar Mandram is functioning at the school which conducts weekly fine arts courses for students below the age of 16. Through the Mandram, four students, including two from the Fort School and two from private schools, are participating in the Children’s Day celebration to be held at the National Bal Bhavan in New Delhi from November 17 to 19, the Collector added. Later, the students performed cultural programmes.

Chief Educational Officer P. Maheswari, Namakkal District Jawahar Siruvar Mandram Project Officer M. Thillai Sivakumar, teachers and students participated.

At the Salem Collectorate, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha flagged off an awareness rally in which hundreds of students participated holding placards highlighting the rights of the children.

At Kombaipatti Panchayat Union Middle School, Mayor A. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander participated as chief guests in the English Language Remediation Programme. The programme was launched by an NGO, funded and supported by Microsoft. The programme aimed to empower students with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD), facilitating improvement in their English reading, writing, and comprehension skills.

