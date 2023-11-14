ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s Day celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts

November 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness rally named Walk for Children taken out as part of Children’s Day celebration in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Children’s Day was celebrated by the district administrations in Salem and Namakkal on Tuesday.

At a function held at the municipal school in Fort in Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma participated and congratulated the four students from the district who were going to take part in the Children’s Day function in New Delhi.

The Collector said that under the Department of Art and Culture, the Namakkal District Jawahar Siruvar Mandram is functioning at the school which conducts weekly fine arts courses for students below the age of 16. Through the Mandram, four students, including two from the Fort School and two from private schools, are participating in the Children’s Day celebration to be held at the National Bal Bhavan in New Delhi from November 17 to 19, the Collector added. Later, the students performed cultural programmes.

Chief Educational Officer P. Maheswari, Namakkal District Jawahar Siruvar Mandram Project Officer M. Thillai Sivakumar, teachers and students participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Salem Collectorate, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha flagged off an awareness rally in which hundreds of students participated holding placards highlighting the rights of the children.

At Kombaipatti Panchayat Union Middle School, Mayor A. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander participated as chief guests in the English Language Remediation Programme. The programme was launched by an NGO, funded and supported by Microsoft. The programme aimed to empower students with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD), facilitating improvement in their English reading, writing, and comprehension skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US