Children separated from mother by the CWC reunited

Three days after two children were separated from their mother by the Child Welfare Committee, after they were ‘rescued’ for selling tea on the streets, and sent away to a reception unit in Dharmapuri, they were reunited with their family over the weekend.

The two children — a 13-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother — were rescued by the National Child Labour Project personnel following news reports of them helping their mother by selling her home-made tea.

The two schoolgoing children, with the girl dressed as a boy for her safety, were assisting their widowed mother. However, acting on the report, the Child Welfare Committee and the National Child Labour Project personnel, took the children away to a CWC reception unit in Dharmapuri.

The video that emerged later raised questions on the handling of the case, where the two children were seen wailing and resisting attempts to separate them from their mother and in the presence of two uniformed policemen. The video had raised furore among activists, who slammed the CWC action.

The CWC sources said that the children were taken away as a temporary arrangement until an inquiry was held. Over the weekend, they were brought back to their mother Rehmat Banu.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Child Protection Officer Saravanan said, “The children were taken away and sent to the reception unit only as a temporary arrangement. The Child Welfare Committee had called for a report by the Probation Officer and the prevailing circumstances at the children's house were explained. “We obtained a surety from the mother that the children would not be sent for work, and that their education would be continued,” he said.