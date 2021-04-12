Children seek protection

A 15-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother, lodged a complaint on Monday with the district police that their mother, who had re-married, was harassing them, and sought police protection.

The children, who belong to Rangampalayam, and their grandparents submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai. The said in the petition that their parents had separated and both had remarried. They were living with their mother, who was now married to a woman.

The children alleged that the mother and the other woman harassed them, did not allow them to study and forced them to do house work. The two also alleged that they heard the women planning a human sacrifice of the two children. Therefore, they fled the house and went to their grandparents.

When the children sought protection, Mr. Thangadurai assured them that an inquiry would be conducted.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.