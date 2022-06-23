Children rescued from unregistered child care agency

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) rescued 18 children from an unregistered child care agency near Madukkarai here on Thursday.

According to an official from the Coimbatore District Child Protection Office, a call was received in the child care helpline about the functioning of an unregistered child care agency in Annai Nagar, Madukkarai. The officials from DCPU, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Child Welfare Committee rushed to the spot and rescued 18 children, all of them boys.

They were sent to the Sevashram Child Care Agency in Coimbatore. The officials also directed the child care agency to get proper registration from the DCPU to resume functioning. The Madukkarai Police registered a complaint regarding the incident.