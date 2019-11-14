Coimbatore

Children pledge not to use gadgets for an hour

Children participate in a painting competition at the government museum in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Children participate in a painting competition at the government museum in Krishnagiri on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

Children’s Day was marked with fun filled activities across the district on Thursday.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School here, an event was organised by the Education Department. Chief Education Officer R.Murugan presided.

As part of the event, the department had issued a circular urging students and parents to “Disconnect to Reconnect”.

The objective was to enable family members to connect with each other without being distracted by gadgets such as laptops, smart phones and television. Students were administered an oath that they and their families would switch off their electronic gadgets between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Thursday. The department also urged the students to follow it for an hour a day every week, as part of the Children’s Day resolution. Later, a special lunch was arranged for over 2,800 students of the school.

The government museum here organised special painting competitions for students of government schools. Over 60 students participated.

